How old are you, really? Or should we ask, how young? Age-o-meter will do just that: look at you through the phones camera and tell your age. As an added bonus, age-o-meter will try to guess your gender. In fact, age-o-meter will tell everyones age and gender and we mean, everyone whos looking at the camera! Sounds fun? There is a boring yet very complex technology behind. Age-o-meter uses complex techniques to analyze your face and detect your facial features. And hey, why not try fooling age-o-meter with a lipstick or fake moustache?