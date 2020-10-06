Join or Sign In

a hip joint for Android

By Branded Apps by MINDBODY

Developer's Description

By Branded Apps by MINDBODY

Hippies, you can download our 'a hip joint' App today to plan and schedule your massage, acupuncture, and chiropractic appointments!

From this mobile App you can view our schedules, book appointments, view our ongoing promotions, as well as view our location and contact information. You can also click through to our social pages!

We are trying to maximize your convenience of booking your appointments from your phone, tablet, or computer. This allows you to book even when we are closed or when you don't have time to call.

We love our Hippies and we know your time is important. Please enjoy the App and we are ready to make you feel better!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 4.2.9

General

Release October 6, 2020
Date Added October 6, 2020
Version 4.2.9

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

