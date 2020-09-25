Join or Sign In

WidgetBox: Color Widgets&Icons for iOS

By FROLIMITO LIMITED Free

Developer's Description

By FROLIMITO LIMITED

Premium widgets for iPhone. Install and customize homescreen with more than 69 widgets!

Get a stylish custom keyboard for both iPhone and Apple watch!

Our keyboards work with every texting app, including but not limited to: Instagram, TikTok, Snapchat, WhatsApp, Facebook, and Twitter.

With our FontsBox you can:

Select widgets you like

Make your profile, stories, bios, captions look astonishing

Use custom fonts with any texting app

Access a great variety of symbols

Manage and reorder fonts using your keyboard

Our app is free to download and use meanwhile some of our features are premium ones and can be unlocked by subscribing to FontsBox.

Subscription options:

9.99$ / Month

First 3 days free, After 6.99$ / Week

First week 0.49$, After 6.99$ / Week

Lifetime 39.99$, 9.99$

Payment will be charged to iTunes Account at confirmation of purchase. Subscriptions automatically renew unless auto-renew is turned off at least 24-hours before the end of the current subscription period.

Your account will be charged for renewal within 24-hours prior to the end of the current period, and the cost of the renewal will be identified.

You may manage your subscription and auto-renewal may be turned off by going to your Account Settings after the purchase.

Any unused portion of the free trial period will be forfeited when the user purchases a subscription to that publication.

Visit below links to learn more about us:

Privacy Policy: https://common-storage-01.s3.us-east-2.amazonaws.com/FontsBox+-+Privacy+Policy+-++August+2020+(1).pdf

Terms of Service: https://common-storage-01.s3.us-east-2.amazonaws.com/FontsBox+-++ToS+-+August+2020+(1).pdf

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.3

General

Release September 25, 2020
Date Added September 25, 2020
Version 1.0.3

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 13.0 and watchOS 6.1 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

