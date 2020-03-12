VidCreator is a professional and easy-to-use video editor with powerful video editing features. You can easily create professional-looking video stories with few taps. You can crop videos, trim videos, add music, add subtitles and add video filters to make personalized videos. We support video compression and video to GIF to let you produce better video content. Create HD videos with VidCreator and share them on social media!

Features:

Video Edit

Trim Videos: Trim and cut the video to the length you need and remove the middle part of the video.

Crop Videos: Crop the video to any ratio you want, and crop to a fixed ratio with a shortcut, including 1:1, 9:16, 16:9, etc.

Merge Videos: Merge multiple video or image clips into one video, and smoothly swap the clip position.

Video Filter: Various filter effects are available for your videos, choose your own filter style: cool, cute, sweet...

Add music: Add music to the videos and adjust music volume and music length.

Video Speed: Speed up your videos in a fun way and add slow motion to your videos for special moments.

Add subtitles: Add subtitles for your videos and apply different font styles to subtitles.

Video Split: Split video into two parts and operate each clip independently.

Video Mosaic: Use mosaics to cover your privacy. Just slide your finger to draw any patterns with different textures you want.

Add pictures: Add stickers and pictures to any part of the videos.

Video Ratio & Video Background: Fit your videos to any ratio and adjust background and blur background.

Rotate Videos: Rotate videos by 90 degrees. Easy to modify videos vertically and horizontally.

High-quality videos: Export videos in HD quality.

Video to GIF

With VidCreator, you can easily convert video to GIF. Use VidCreator to make more GIF stickers and memes!

Video compression

VidCreator provides video compression feature. You can compress your videos without losing quality.

Easy to Share

Share your edited videos to social apps like YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, Messenger, Musically, TikTok, Twitter, etc.

Use VidCreator and start your video-making journey now!