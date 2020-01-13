X

VPN Over HTTP Tunnel:WebTunnel for Android

Developer's Description

WebTunnel : TunnelGuru for Android

WebTunnel is a powerful HTTP tunneling tool which helps you to protect your online privacy where your local Network Administrator allows you to

Access outside network via HTTP/SSL Proxy only.

WebTunnel : How it works

Its inbuilt VPN carries your data over HTTP/SSL Tunnel hence you can get complete protection from underlying VPN.

It Supports following Tunneling methods

HTTP Normal Half Duplex Tunnel.

HTTP Non- Persistent Half Duplex Tunnel using GET method

HTTP Half Duplex Tunnel using GET method.

HTTP Half Duplex Tunnel using POST method.

HTTP Full Duplex Tunnel using POST method.

HTTP Full Duplex Tunnel using MIME method.

Full Duplex Tunnel using SSL method.

WebTunnel Features

> No speed limitation.

> Daily Free privacy protection on your 100 MB Data.

> HTTP Tunnel Server locations in over 15 countries.

> All HTTP Tunnel Servers are deployed in 1 Gbps network.

> A simple and easy to use HTTP Tunneling tool for your phone and tablet.

> No registration required.

This App needs a few permissions:

Access Current Location.

Access External Storage.

Access Network.

Access Phone State.

Access Task List.

How to use WebTunnel

Please check above screenshots. For more help please visit: http://tunnelguru.com/webtunnel

For any Issue please contact WebTunnel Support: admin@tunnelguru.com

What's new in version 2.2.6

Release January 13, 2020
Date Added January 13, 2020
Version 2.2.6

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0.3 and up

Total Downloads 7
Downloads Last Week 0
