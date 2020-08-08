Join or Sign In

192.168.0.1 tenda wifi router admin setup guide for Android

By merkur Free

Developer's Description

By merkur

Our app shows how to configure 192.168.01 tenda wifi router. New tenda wifi router setup, router admin page settings, tenda wifi password change and how to configure such configurations are shown in our app.

When you want to reconfigure your Internet connection or change your password or reset your modem, our mobile app will help you set up from the beginning

The App includes;

* How to set up the tenda wifi router to access the Internet

* How to log in to web based interface of the Wi-Fi router (192.168.0.1 tenda wifi router admin page login)

* How to change router admin password ( First you will enter with default admin & password then you will change your new router admin password information)

* How to setup guest network

* How to change tenda wifi password change

* How to setup parental control

* How to setup PPTP server

* How to reboot & reset the tenda wifi router ( After reset you can use default login informations to enter 192.168.l.l tenda wifi router admin page. Default username & password is " admin".

Full Specifications

What's new in version 3.8.2.2.1

General

Release August 8, 2020
Date Added August 8, 2020
Version 3.8.2.2.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 2
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

