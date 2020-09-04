Just a single click and you can try wide variety of Royal Turbans(Safa) on You.

Have you ever wondered what you look like in a Turbans(Safa)?

An easy to use and amazing way to turn everyone into a turban wearing superstar using your Android Mobile Phone

Turbans(Safa) enables you to convert your beautiful & Cute selfies into extraordinary pics with Turban picture effect in a matter of seconds.Use Turbans(Safa) with your family, friends, colleagues and enjoy the new look.

Ready to bring the turbans to your town?

Get Turbans(Safa) on your Android devices & Give Yourself a Turban Look even without wearing it !

Features:

- You select your photo from camera and gallery and make your photo to awesome with different turbans.

- Real-time taking photo with Turbans(Safa)

- More than 100+ Turban Shapes available for your Turban.

- You can pick a best Turban from the Turban list, and Turban of all shapes, sizes and colors according to your face shape.

- Share photo with friend via Facebook, Whats-app, Twitter and other applications on your device

- Change turban in real-time

- Also automatically add turbans to faces on uploaded photo from photo library

- No internet connection needed to taking photo with turbans

- Allow users to edit photo, change turbans after taken

- Save results to photo library

- Live counting how many turbans have been used

- You can set opacity Turban with scaling option in your Turban Photo.

- All the user can easily used and simple steps follows with one by one to make more easy.

- Fashionable, latest and styles photo suit collection.

- Multiple Turbans catalog and make your choice among various Punjabi, Rajasthani Turbans patterns designs.

Turbans(Safa) application provides different style or different color Turbans with different size or pattern.

NOTE: Turbans(Safa) Photo Editor is free but may contain some ads.

Credits: Icons made by Freepik from www.flaticon.com