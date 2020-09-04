Join or Sign In

Turbans(Safa) Photo Editor for Android

By Guru Balaji Developer

Developer's Description

By Guru Balaji Developer

Just a single click and you can try wide variety of Royal Turbans(Safa) on You.

Have you ever wondered what you look like in a Turbans(Safa)?

An easy to use and amazing way to turn everyone into a turban wearing superstar using your Android Mobile Phone

Turbans(Safa) enables you to convert your beautiful & Cute selfies into extraordinary pics with Turban picture effect in a matter of seconds.Use Turbans(Safa) with your family, friends, colleagues and enjoy the new look.

Ready to bring the turbans to your town?

Get Turbans(Safa) on your Android devices & Give Yourself a Turban Look even without wearing it !

Features:

- You select your photo from camera and gallery and make your photo to awesome with different turbans.

- Real-time taking photo with Turbans(Safa)

- More than 100+ Turban Shapes available for your Turban.

- You can pick a best Turban from the Turban list, and Turban of all shapes, sizes and colors according to your face shape.

- Share photo with friend via Facebook, Whats-app, Twitter and other applications on your device

- Change turban in real-time

- Also automatically add turbans to faces on uploaded photo from photo library

- No internet connection needed to taking photo with turbans

- Allow users to edit photo, change turbans after taken

- Save results to photo library

- Live counting how many turbans have been used

- You can set opacity Turban with scaling option in your Turban Photo.

- All the user can easily used and simple steps follows with one by one to make more easy.

- Fashionable, latest and styles photo suit collection.

- Multiple Turbans catalog and make your choice among various Punjabi, Rajasthani Turbans patterns designs.

Turbans(Safa) application provides different style or different color Turbans with different size or pattern.

NOTE: Turbans(Safa) Photo Editor is free but may contain some ads.

Credits: Icons made by Freepik from www.flaticon.com

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.8

General

Release September 4, 2020
Date Added September 4, 2020
Version 1.8

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.4 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
