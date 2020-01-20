X

Tournament Of Warriors V.9 : Saiyan vs Fighters for Android

Developer's Description

Tournament of Warriors is db ultra fighting games& dragon heroes fighters

welcome here in this game you choose a warrior, saiyan, frost, namekians, angel or god of destruction... and fight in your favorite mode :1vs1 mode, tournament.., transforms to super saiyan 1 -4 , ultra form like ssj ssgod/blue/ultra, ssj of blackgoku, golden forms, and more. anjoy the saiyan battle of the z champions fighters.

all heroes and villains form db Z /KAI/GT are here, choose one and fight the others in 1 vs 1 or in survival mode, ssj, ssj2/3 and 4 are here , as well as the famous ultra inst. and gok, veget, brolyy. there super ultra transformation of fighter z like saiyangod, ssjblue, golden forms of frieza and cell and forst.

each super transformation has its own special power like: dragon blower fist, and ki blasts, energy ball, death balls, spirit attack bomb, red kameha, big bang attack...

and feel all skill and combo - which you have just read comic as ki, kamehameha , Join the tournament, be the champion and the god of saiyan.

become the z s warriors and win the battle of super tournament... to be.. the best champion of cosmos.

Release January 20, 2020
Date Added January 20, 2020
Version 3.9.9

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0 and up

Total Downloads 5
Downloads Last Week 0
