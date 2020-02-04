Use Telegram Media Player to SEND ANY video format to your Telegram Messenger friends or PLAY ANY video format received from friends via Telegram Messenger app.

Telegram Media Player is a media player that can Play unsupported video formats that your Telegram Messenger app or your iPhone and iPad device can't Play.

Unsupported formats include:

avi, asf, divx, flv, m2ts, mpeg, mpg, mkv, mov, mp4, mp3, mss2, wma, wmv, xvid & more! Also supporting HD (720), FullHD (1080) and UHD (2k)* videos.

Receiving Videos:

Since the Telegram Messenger app or your iOS device is unable to Play unsupported videos, if you receive a video from a friend via Telegram Messenger, simply download the video from inside Telegram Messenger. Once downloaded you can click on the option to open the video in to the Telegram Media Player app. The app will open and start to Play the video.

Videos are automatically saved to the apps Media Library and can be Played again instantly at any time without the need of any Internet connection, or simply delete them from the app's Media Library screen.

Sending Videos:

If you have a video that you want to send to friends, Telegram Media Player enables you to select the video you want to send via Telegram Messenger. The Telegram app will open and show your list of friends. Select the friend you want to send the video to - its that simple!

(Note: you must have the Telegram Messenger app on your device to be able to send videos)

Make sure to tell your friends to have the Telegram Media Player app installed on their device so they can Play any unsupported videos you send them.

To send any video, ADD videos to the apps Media Library via:

- Syncing videos via iTunes from your PC,

- Import from Cloud Storages such as; Dropbox, Google Drive and Box,

- videos attached in your Email

Additional Features:

- Easy to use features

- Clean design

- Create Folders, move files in to these Folders and edit file names (Pro version required)

- Passcode Lock files and Folders (Pro version required)

- Loop videos

- Create custom Playlists

- Powerful media player with various controls (scrubbing, fast forward/reverse).

Telegram Messenger is a messaging app that allows you to send messages and media to friends with an emphasis on security and speed. Unlike other messaging apps like WhatsApp, Telegram Messenger supports the sending of unsupported video formats and has no media limit restrictions when uploading/downloading media.

Telegram" and "Telegram Messenger" are copyrights and trademarks of Telegram - https://telegram.org/

If you don't have Telegram Messenger. Search "Telegram Messenger" on the App Store and register an account - it's Free to use.

Video formats supported:

3gp, asf, avi, divx, dv, flv, gxf, m2p, m2ts, m2v, m4v, mkv, moov, mov, mp4, mpeg, mpeg1, mpeg2, mpeg4, mpg, mpv, mss1, mss2, mts, mxf, ogm, ogv, ps, qt, rm, rmvb, ts, vob, webm, wm, wmv

Audio:

flac, wma, mp3 etc...

Some files are DRM protected and the app doesn't play these. Like other media players, Dolby audio is currently not supported as per their expensive license requirements.

We do not promote piracy. Only Send media that you own the copyright too.

*some lower power devices may not be able to handle the decoding of higher res video.

You must have Telegram Messenger installed on your device to send videos to friends and friends need to have Telegram Media Player to be able to Play the unsupported video you send them.

If you come across a file that doesn't play or have any comments or suggestions on features, please email us directly from inside the app under Settings, so we can assist you. Normal response time is less than 12 hours. We can't assist you if you don't contact us!