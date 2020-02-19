X

Tanks.io for Android

By Super Games Studio Free

Developer's Description

By Super Games Studio

Tanks.io is a classic MMO shooter. Earn gold in the battles in the arena. Buy the best tank, improve your tank! Dominate! Fight with your friends anywhere, show them who is the king of the arena!

Join the battle in the online game Tanks.io! A variety of ammunition and vehicles - all for your enjoyment!

- Play online: many allies and enemies!

- A variety of maps and arenas

- Chat with friends in chat

- Nimble fingers: the most skillful player wins!

- Pick & Win: gain an advantage on the battlefield picking up bonuses!

- New content: we are always adding something new in the game - new tanks, maps, and other features!

- Take part in the global opening event and get more gold and glory!

- Stunning graphics, soft shadows and lush effects

Important tips:

- The game requires an Internet connection, use wifi for maximum comfort.

- Received coins, open tanks are stored on your device. DO NOT DELETE THE GAME before the update, otherwise all achievements WILL BE LOST!

We wish you a pleasant game, and good luck in arenas of Tanks.io!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.5.0

General

Release February 19, 2020
Date Added February 19, 2020
Version 1.5.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

