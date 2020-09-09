Join or Sign In

Super Bob's World Jump & Run! for Android

Developer's Description

By Loca Play Games

Download this Super Bob Running Adventure game and start the fun jungle jump!

The game combines traditional platform jumping and has a lot of modern art elements. When you play the game, you can remember the happy time

In this new kind of adventure game, jump and run your way by simply tapping on the screen. Do super run, perform single and double jumps in mid-air! Collect all the fruits, have epic battles, become the Hero of the jungle, and complete all the levels!

Features

- Easy to use one-touch portrait gameplay

- Beautiful and stunning graphics

- Big Boss Battles!

- Amazing music and sound effects

- Unique and carefully designed levels

- Multiple characters to choose from in this running game!

In this adventure run, you get to battle against various monsters, perform various jungle jump to beat them. With many environments to explore in this jungle run, you will have fun playing this amazing running adventure.

If you like to play adventure games, then Super Bob's Adventures Run will suit you best,

Download the best classic adventure games now!!!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.2

General

Release September 9, 2020
Date Added September 9, 2020
Version 1.2

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 1
Downloads Last Week 0
