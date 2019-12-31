Rydo is an all Australian taxi app that connects with over 15,000 drivers across the country, it is fast, reliable and safe.

Rydo allows you to pay via the app with a stored credit card, or you can choose to pay direct to the driver. You can choose a maxi taxi, a station wagon, or a premium ride.

You can book a taxi immediately via the Rydo app, or prebook a taxi for later. You can prebook a taxi when heading to the airport, or that important business meeting.

When you prebook a taxi it works much the same as an instant booking, there are just a few more steps. and your driver will let you know when they are ready.

Using Rydo you can book a taxi right now, or conveniently prebook a taxi for a later date

Our taxis are driven by professional drivers with 24 hour security cameras. You will always know the driver who picks you up.

Our Rydo rides are simple:

+ Just open the app, we will identify your location

+ Type in your destination

+ Pick your ride (taxi, maxi, wagon etc)

+ Select pay in app or pay direct to driver

+ Hit Book a taxi and we will find you a driver quick smart

+ Rate your driver once your trip is done

+ Receive an tax invoice immediately via email (if paid in app)

Rydo is different:

+ You can pay any way you want, including Cabcharge

+ You can have a corporate or a personal account

+ Get a ride right now, or book a taxi for later

+ Want some pampering? Book prestige

+ Got a crowd? Book a maxi

+ We have you covered across Australia

+ We are everywhere you need to be

We will always aim to give you a great experience and we can be contacted 24/7, 365 days a year. Download the app and grab a Rydo ride today.

Have more questions? Head over to rydo.com.au/help