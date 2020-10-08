'It is so Simple to be Happy,

but, so Difficult to be Simple'

- Rabindranath Tagore

Rabindranath Tagore was a great humanist, painter, patriot, poet, playwright, novelist, storyteller, philosopher, and educationist. As a cultural Master of India, he gave voice to the world and became an instrument in spreading the knowledge of culture around the world. India's first Nobel laureate, Tagore won the 1913 Nobel Prize for Literature. He composed the national anthems of both India and Bangladesh.

This book contains great Storing by Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore in Hindi are as below :

Kabuliwala |

Aparichita |

Anmol Bhet |

Dhan ki Bhet |

Samaj ka Shikar |

Anath |

Gungi |

Vida |

Antim Pyaar Se |

Nai Roshani |

more

Features of this app :

Works in Offline, no need of Internet

Modern Material Design

Low app Size

Best 25+ Stories in Hindi Language

User Friendly UI

Rabindranath Tagore app contains Rabindranath Tagore Stories in Hindi. Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore or Ravindranath Tagore are know and famous bangoli writer. You can found stories by Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore in Hindi as well as in Bengali anywhere. Rabindranath Tagore Quotes | Rabindranath Tagore ki Kahaniya | ,