Sign in to add and modify your software
By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.
'It is so Simple to be Happy,
but, so Difficult to be Simple'
- Rabindranath Tagore
Rabindranath Tagore was a great humanist, painter, patriot, poet, playwright, novelist, storyteller, philosopher, and educationist. As a cultural Master of India, he gave voice to the world and became an instrument in spreading the knowledge of culture around the world. India's first Nobel laureate, Tagore won the 1913 Nobel Prize for Literature. He composed the national anthems of both India and Bangladesh.
This book contains great Storing by Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore in Hindi are as below :
Kabuliwala |
Aparichita |
Anmol Bhet |
Dhan ki Bhet |
Samaj ka Shikar |
Anath |
Gungi |
Vida |
Antim Pyaar Se |
Nai Roshani |
more
Features of this app :
Works in Offline, no need of Internet
Modern Material Design
Low app Size
Best 25+ Stories in Hindi Language
User Friendly UI
Rabindranath Tagore app contains Rabindranath Tagore Stories in Hindi. Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore or Ravindranath Tagore are know and famous bangoli writer. You can found stories by Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore in Hindi as well as in Bengali anywhere. Rabindranath Tagore Quotes | Rabindranath Tagore ki Kahaniya | ,