Rabindranath Tagore Stories in Hindi | for Android

By Hira Studio

Developer's Description

By Hira Studio

'It is so Simple to be Happy,

but, so Difficult to be Simple'

- Rabindranath Tagore

Rabindranath Tagore was a great humanist, painter, patriot, poet, playwright, novelist, storyteller, philosopher, and educationist. As a cultural Master of India, he gave voice to the world and became an instrument in spreading the knowledge of culture around the world. India's first Nobel laureate, Tagore won the 1913 Nobel Prize for Literature. He composed the national anthems of both India and Bangladesh.

This book contains great Storing by Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore in Hindi are as below :

Kabuliwala |

Aparichita |

Anmol Bhet |

Dhan ki Bhet |

Samaj ka Shikar |

Anath |

Gungi |

Vida |

Antim Pyaar Se |

Nai Roshani |

more

Features of this app :

Works in Offline, no need of Internet

Modern Material Design

Low app Size

Best 25+ Stories in Hindi Language

User Friendly UI

Rabindranath Tagore app contains Rabindranath Tagore Stories in Hindi. Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore or Ravindranath Tagore are know and famous bangoli writer. You can found stories by Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore in Hindi as well as in Bengali anywhere.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.1

General

Release October 8, 2020
Date Added October 8, 2020
Version 1.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
