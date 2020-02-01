PhotosRUs is the newest entrant (comparatively speaking) into the photo editing World on the App Store, and this one is pretty good. Like PicLab, this one focuses a lot more on photo enhancements rather than those filters. It gives you access to HSL sliders, RGB color channels, white balance, and more to properly edit your photos or images. Moreover, There are sliders for tone, brightness, darkness, exposure, and contrast for more in-depth photo editing. PhotosRUs is more powerful than most photo editing apps and a good choice for those who want something other than filters.

PhotosRUs is definitely an editor for those who like to play around with filters, effects, stickers, and things like that. It features more than 40 filters and effects and can allow you to add text, stickers, and frames.

An unusual feature PhotosRUs has is its ability to finger paint on your photos to make it look better, and make it look unique. There is also small selection of photo editing tools, but youre definitely getting this one for the effects.

On top of filters, PhotosRUs features a ton of stickers and the developers try hard to keep up with the latest trends so your stickers are up to date. The filters available here can also be customized to give you the look you want. There are also some basic photo editing tools such as crop, frames, hue, saturation, black and white, collages, brightness, and contrast settings.

You can even add text to images to create your own memes. PhotosRUs is a good middle of the road option depending on what you need.