Myki: The only secure Password Manager, Password Generator and Authenticator designed with privacy in mind. Login to all of your accounts with a fingerprint. Point to point Ultra Secure Encryption.

Myki is private by design in a way that prevents intruders from accessing your accounts.

Myki does not store your passwords in the cloud. Instead, it relies on point to point military grade encryption to securely push your passwords from your phone to your computer. You do not need a master password to use myki.

Military Grade Encryption, Strong Random Password Generation. Myki automatically fills two-factor authentication tokens.

Login to any account with your fingerprint. No need to remember your passwords ever again.

Featured in TechCrunch, The Wall Street Journal, Forbes and the MIT Tech Review.

For more information about how myki protects your identity, visit: https://myki.co/privacy

Features:

Password Manager and Authenticator:

Store passwords with AES256 and PBKDF2 encryption.

No master password to remember. Fingerprint Login.

Login on any computer by downloading the browser extension.

Login to any account with your fingerprint

Auto-fill password in apps and websites.

Generate Strong passwords for any account.

Share access with your friends and colleagues without sharing the password.

Built-in Privacy:

Your passwords are not stored in the cloud. (myki.co/privacy/offline-storage)

Myki doesnt even have access to encrypted passwords.

Myki keeps your passwords safe from intruders.

Point to point AES256 PBKDF2 encryption between your phone and your browser.

Secure backup of passwords on your computer.

Secure backup of passwords on a friends myki app.

Fingerprint Login:

Login to the myki app using your fingerprint. No master password.

Login to any account with your fingerprint.

Use your fingerprint on your phone when logging in on your computer.

Secure Access Sharing:

Securely share access to your accounts with your friends and colleagues.

Hide your passwords from the people you share access with.

Revoke shared access with a click of a button to stop sharing access and log out.

Remote Logout:

Logout from your accounts on your computer using the myki app.

One click secure logout from the myki app.

Automatic Two-Factor Authentication:

No need for a separate authenticator app such as Google Authenticator or Authy.

Sync your 2fa tokens so that you have them in one place.

Myki automatically fills your additional two-factor token for security and convenience.

Secure Password Generator:

Generate strong and secure passwords.

Creates secure passwords that contain letters, numbers and special characters.

Never have to create a password ever again.

Ultra-Secure Duress Mode:

Hide sensitive accounts from people who force you to unlock the myki app.

Type your duress pin code to hide sensitive accounts from intruders.

Additional Security Features:

Detect changes in the fingerprints enrolled on your Android and iOS device.

Exponential Delays on incorrect pin code input.

Keychain enforced encryption of passwords.

Automatic Password Changer (To Be Released):

Automatically change passwords of selected accounts.

Set a schedule for automatic password changes.

Myki Breach Alerts (To Be Released):

Myki alerts you when a service gets breached.

Be the first to know when a service is compromised.

myki is available on iOS and Android in English and Arabic.

This app uses Accessibility services.

Email us at info@myki.co

Follow us:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mykiofficial/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mykisecurity/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/MykiSecurity

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/mykisecurity/

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCVXXzSKQmUm4N8BtgZmXkTA

Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/MykiSecurity/

Myki means never having to remember or type a password ever again.

Download Myki for security and privacy.