Easily buy and sell cars from your phone.

Browse hundreds to thousands of the largest selection of local cars, trucks and SUVs in Uganda and find your perfect ride at the best price.

It is the most trustful and the easiest online marketplace to sell or buy your vehicles especially if you are in Uganda. We only list locally available vehicles not cars outside Uganda.

MOTOKA APP

What you need to know before using the app!

Looking for market for your brand new or used car? or do you simply want to buy a dream car without the hassle of using brokers, making several phone calls and many other frustrating encounters. You can post or buy your dream car through Motoka app with less to no hassle.

App's purpose is helping users to find used cars from the comfort of their homes, offices and you just move to check and pay.

APP requests sellers to post as much as they can detailed information about the overall condition of cars so buyers may have an idea if it worth the price or not, but again, a personal test drive will have the last word.

What you can do with MOTOKA App

Find affordable and genuine cars withing Uganda easily.

Post and manage multiple used and brand cars on the same account

Sort search results by distance, price, year, mileage, model, etc

Receive instant notifications sent by possible buyers.

Expandable images (zoom-in-out) (coming soon).

Share best deals with friends.

Call, text or email Dealers or Private Sellers right from the app to check availability, request a quote, or schedule a test drive.

For feedback and more contact: motoka@kweracodes.com