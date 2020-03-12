Medicinal Plants & Herbs

The free application "Medicinal Plants & Herbs" is very friendly, it has a beautiful and simple interface. The best choice for a pocket dictionary that is always at hand. From which you can learn a lot of new and interesting things, for example, that:

Nerium

Nerium oleander is a shrub or small tree in the dogbane family Apocynaceae, toxic in all its parts. It is the only species currently classified in the genus Nerium. It is most commonly known as nerium or oleander, from its superficial resemblance to the unrelated olive Olea. It is so widely cultivated that no precise region of origin has been identified, though southwest Asia has been suggested. The ancient city of Volubilis in Morocco may have taken its name from the Berber name alili or oualilt for the flower. Oleander is one of the most poisonous commonly grown garden plants.

Senna bicapsularis

Senna bicapsularis is a species of the legume genus Senna, native to northern South America, from Panama south to Venezuela and Colombia, and also the West Indies. It is naturalised and invasive in several coastal areas in the tropics, including the Galpagos Islands and New Caledonia. Common names include rambling senna, Christmas bush, money bush, and yellow candlewood.

Copaifera langsdorffii

Copaifera langsdorffii, also known as the diesel tree, is a tropical rainforest tree. It has many names in local languages, including kupa'y, cabismo, and copava.

Features:

The dictionary works offline - you do not need an internet connection. Access to articles (descriptions) offline, without an Internet connection (except for photographs);

Very quick search for descriptions. Equipped with a quick dynamic search function - the dictionary will start searching for words during input;

Unlimited number of notes (favorites);

Bookmark - you can add descriptions to your favorites list by clicking on the asterisk icon;

Manage bookmark lists - you can edit your bookmark lists or clear them;

Search History;

Voice search;

Compatible with modern versions of Android devices;

Very efficient, fast and good performance;

An easy way to share with friends;

The application is very easy to use, fast and with extensive content;

Automatic free updates every time new terms are added;

The directory "Medicinal Plants & Herbs" is designed to occupy as little memory as possible.

Features Premium:

no ads;

photos, images of access offline;

Clear browsing history.