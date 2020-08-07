Join or Sign In

Marathi Vyakaran(Grammar) for Android

By Samarth App Free

Developer's Description

By Samarth App

Marathi Vyakaran(Marathi Grammar) application describe many grammar topics in detailed in Marathi language.

This application is useful for all peoples who are preparing for competitive exams and also helpful to all students preparing for Marathi subject.Read grammar topics in marathi format and increase knowledge using this application.

Feature...

* Beautiful user friendly interface.

* Completely offline application so you can use application without internet.

* Bookmarks facilities.

* Choose text size for better readability

* All Content provided in marathi language so easy to read and understand.

Disclaimer :

Owner of this application do not have any right on the content present in this application because all content collected from internet and other references, and also do not provide any kind of guarantee of this content .

In this application, if you found any information that is owned by you or any content that violates your copyrights, trademarks, intellectual property rights,please contact to us at samarthsoftsolutions@gmail.com.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0

General

Release August 7, 2020
Date Added August 7, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 2.3 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
