Accurate, simple to use Satellite Map based Maine tide charts of all NOAA based Maine tide stations. Designed by Maine fishermen and Professional Maine Fishing Guides.

NO SPAM ADS, SIMPLE TO USE...100% AD FREE.

Other Features:

Ability to forecast Maine tides from NOAA by setting date and period for any of the tidal stations for the entire State of Maine tide tables.

Excellent support for any issues, questions or new features...simply email: info@nestides.com and we'll show you how Apple support is meant to be.

Auto saves your GPS location so you can return quickly next time you use the tide app.

Included is the ability to zoom and view satellite imagery for fishing ground characteristics to compare with tide movement.

Advanced tide graphs allow for you to judge the level of water movement for optimal fishing between high and low tide between tide stations so you can follow the tide flow for the entire day.

Recent Feedback:

"NesTides ability to display tide predictions and actual tidal flow graphs allow me to extend fishing trips by following different tide station tide charts and moving with the tide flow. The satellite view allows me to explore and discover new fishing grounds I never knew existed. Absolutely the best fishing software tool I have ever used. ," said USCG Captain Mike K.

Partial list of NOAA Maine Tide Stations, see website for full list:

Pettegrove Point, Dochet Island,EASTPORT,Garnet Point, Pennamquan River,Coffins Point,Birch Islands,Gravelly Point, Whiting Bay,Cutler, Little River,Cutler, Naval Radio Station,Stone Island, Machias Bay,Machiasport, Machias River,Shoppee Point, Englishman Bay,Steele Harbor Island,Millbridge, Narraguagus River, Maine,Green Island, Petit Manan Bar,Prospect Harbor,BAR HARBOR,Southwest Harbor,Bass Harbor,Winter Harbor, Frenchman Bay,Blue Hill Harbor,Mackerel Cove,Ellsworth, Union River,Burnt Coat Harbor, Swans Island,Center Harbor,Little Deer Isle,Isle Au Haut,Oceanville, Deer Isle,Stonington, Deer Isle,Matinicus Harbor, Wheaton Island,Vinalhaven, Vinalhaven Island,North Haven,Castine,Pulpit Harbor, North Haven Island,Fort Point, Penobscot River,Gross Point, Eastern Channel,Bucksport,Winterport,Sandy Point,Bangor,Belfast,Rockland,Tenants Harbor,Monhegan Island,Burnt Island, Georges Islands,Port Clyde,Otis Cove,Thomaston,New Harbor, Muscongus Bay,Muscongus Harbor, Muscongus Sound,Friendship Harbor,Pemaquid Harbor, Johns Bay,Jones Neck,Waldoboro,East Boothbay,Walpole,Newcastle,Damariscove Harbor, Damariscove Island,Boothbay Harbor,Southport, Townsend Gut,Isle of Springs,Cross River entrance,Wiscasset,Sheepscot (below rapids),Back River,Robinhood, Sasanoa River,Mill Point, Sasanoa River,Fort Popham, Hunniwell Point,Phippsburg,Bath,Sturgeon Island, Merrymeeting Bay,Androscoggin River entrance,Brunswick, Androscoggin River,Bowdoinham, Cathance River,Cundy Harbor, New Meadows River,Howard Point, New Meadows River,South Harpswell, Potts Harbor,Wilson Cove, Middle Bay,South Freeport,Prince Point,Doyle Point,Falmouth Foreside,Great Chebeague Island,Cliff Island, Luckse Sound,Vaill Island,Long Island,Cow Island,Presumpscot River Bridge,Back Cove,Great Diamond Island,Peak Island,Cushing Island,PORTLAND,Fore River,Portland Head Light,Pine Point, Scarborough River,Old Orchard Beach,Camp Ellis, Saco River Entrance,Biddeford, Saco River,Cape Porpoise,Kennebunkport,Wells, Webhannet River,Cape Neddick,York Harbor,Fort Point, York Harbor,Seapoint, Cutts Island

high tide, low tide, maine tide chart, maine tides, southern maine tide chart, tide chart, tide schedule, tide schedule maine, tides, when is high tide