For Commercial and Business Banking Use Only

With our M&T Commercial Mobile Deposit App, you can now create, review and approve deposits while away from your Remote Check Deposit desktop service anywhere and fast. With our advanced integration system, Remote Check Deposit and Commercial Mobile Deposit are seamlessly combined so you can access via desktop, PC, tablet or smartphone with ease.

CREATE

Scan using the camera on your smartphone or tablet to properly capture the front and back of a check or multiple checks you want to deposit.

PROCESS

Review your deposit for approval and note if any error messages are displayed that need correction. If you no longer need a particular deposit, you can edit and delete them before you complete the process.

SUBMIT

Once you have all of your deposits set-up, tap complete to confirm you want to submit your deposit(s).

Disclosures:

Use of these features and services requires internet and/or data access through a computer or mobile device. Subject to availability and the same limitations as any service available through the internet. M&T Bank is not responsible for matters that are outside of its reasonable control that might impact availability and functionality. M&T Bank reserves the right to suspend service for any reason at any time. Your mobile carrier's text messaging and data charges may apply. View the M&T Digital Services Agreement for additional details.

M&T Bank's Remote Check Deposit ("RCD") services are provided subject to M&T Bank's standard Treasury Management Services Agreement for the provision of RCD services ("RCD Agreement"). Client may only use an Approved Scanner (as defined thereunder) for RCD services. Under the Agreement, M&T may pay the cost of purchasing an M&T Purchased Scanner on behalf of client to be used under the Agreement. However, if the RCD services under the Agreement are terminated for any reason (other than by M&T without cause) prior to the six (6) month anniversary of the date client commences receiving such RCD services, client must reimburse M&T the cost of each M&T Purchased Scanner that M&T purchased on behalf of client. Deposits are subject to verification. Other terms, conditions, fees and restrictions may apply.

Deposits are subject to verification. Funds from mobile check deposits will not be available for immediate withdrawal. Deposit limits and other terms, conditions, fees, and restrictions may apply. Business day is defined as Monday through Friday, except Federal holidays.

Unless otherwise specified, all advertised offers and terms and conditions of accounts and services are subject to change at any time without notice. After an account is opened or service begins, it is subject to its features, conditions, and terms, which are subject to change at any time in accordance with applicable laws and agreements. Please contact an M&T representative for full details.

To learn more about M&T Commercial Deposit app, visit https://www.mtb.com/business/commercial-banking/treasury-management/receivables/remote-check-deposit-rcd

Equal Housing Lender. 2019 M&T Bank. Member FDIC.