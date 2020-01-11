X

Lorry Truck Simulator:Real Mobile Truck Transport for Android

By Blue Sky Games Studio Free

Developer's Description

Drive heavy trucks and transport the goods. Driving these heavy trucks in Lorry Truck Simulator is not that easy as the roads are not very smooth. You have to take care of the cargo and make sure you drive that cargo to the destination. Do not fall as the roads are very narrow and you have to be very good in driving to finish the levels.

Try completing all the levels with out falling. Transport the cargo in this Lorry Truck Simulator Game as early as you can and do not panic while you drive. There are many obstacles while you drive like falling stones and blind curves on the roads so be careful and finish the task.

Features:

- Amazing Truck Driving Game

- Lorry Truck Simulator Game

- Smooth Controls

- Fun Game Play

- Easy to play

- Addictive Levels

What's new in version 1.0

Release January 11, 2020
Date Added January 11, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Total Downloads 8
Downloads Last Week 0
