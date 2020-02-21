Create mini videos that loop back and forth, then share them with your friends

How to use:

1. Use camera to take video or upload an existing video from camera roll

2. Select the part from video to convert in GIF video

3. Adjust the speed of the loop

4. Share on Facebook, Instagram or save to library

Feature:

- Import any video from library

- Choose a particular part to create a video GIF

- Choose speed

- Save and Share