Loop Video & GIF Maker for iOS

By Rosily Jose Free

Developer's Description

By Rosily Jose

Create mini videos that loop back and forth, then share them with your friends

How to use:

1. Use camera to take video or upload an existing video from camera roll

2. Select the part from video to convert in GIF video

3. Adjust the speed of the loop

4. Share on Facebook, Instagram or save to library

Feature:

- Import any video from library

- Choose a particular part to create a video GIF

- Choose speed

- Save and Share

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.2

General

Release February 21, 2020
Date Added February 21, 2020
Version 1.2

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 1
Downloads Last Week 0
