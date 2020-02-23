PSL 2020 No. 1 Cricket game on Google Play. Pakistan Super League now brings Cricket in UAE & Pakistan,4th PSL cricket lover can now have the most advanced 3D mobile PSL cricket game at the palm of their hands featuring all the PSLs cricket teams such as Lahore Qalandars, Karachi Kings, Islamabad United, Peshawar Zalmi, Quetta Gladiators and Multan Sultans! Real Cricket is here and here to stay! We have migrated to a brand new experience with Real PSL Cricket 20! The most complete cricket game in the world!

Play t20 5th PSL cricket games 2020 free world cup tournament live online & offline HD cricket games on android mobile and tablet. We welcome you to the new generation in Pakistan Super League PSL cricket game t20 2020 .Play t20 real cricket games of 2020 and free live online with your friends/family with HD 3D top cricket game graphics. For all you cricket fans out there, Intensity of a 5th PSL Real Cricket game, Pakistan super league game is now on your mobile with a host of new World Cricket Championships and Pakistan Cricket Leagues making this game one of the best in World Cricket!

The PSL 2020 Game is available free of cost having all details of PSL Match Schedule, Teams and Squads, previous PSL records and many other features.

PSL 2020 game is make for you the Pakistan Super League t20 2020 and cricket fans! You can have loads of real cricket game features including many international and Pakistani cricket star players such as most popular player AB-Villiers Afridi, Sarfaraz, Amir, Sammy, Peterson, Pollard, Bravo, Fakhar Zaman, Maxwel, Malik, Hafeez, Akmal,Hassan Ali and big big your favorite players! You can select your PSL Cricket team from the list of Qalandars, Zalmi, United, Kings, Gladiators and Sultans to make 4th PSL Cricket Champions ! For the first time, feel the difference between various batsmen and their styles of play with Batting Types Defensive, Balanced, Radical and Brute, each with their unique cricket shots and aggression levels making it one of the best games in World Cricket! Do not get bowled by the swinging deliveries of Muhammad Amir and try to hit maximum boundaries to raise the bar of Chris Gayle vs AB Villiers! Play a winning inning with kieron pollard and try to beat the opponent team.

Everybody loves Pakistan Cricket League! lover was waiting for the amazing tournament to start the whole year. The wait is finally over and the delight begins with t20 cricket tournament. 5th PSL Game 2020: Pakistan Cricket League T20 Game ensure the flawless gameplay with 3d realistic cricket environment and surrounding. Music played at every wicket and boundary increases tension and joy at the same time with Pakistani girls.

BOWLING TYPES!

Now have an arsenal of bowling deliveries to choose from such as Off Spinner, Arm Ball, Top Spinner, Doosra, Leg Cutters, In-Swingers, Slower Balls and many more.

RAIN AND DUCKWORTH-LEWIS METHOD!

Weather is unpredictable and it may rain anytime. Same is the case in the most authentic cricket game on the store. Now introducing Rain and Duckworth-Lewis method for a rain curtailed match adding unpredictability to the outcome of the entire match

5TH psl Cricket Frature :

PSL Live Match Schedule

Points tables of each team

-Karachi Kings

-Lahore Qalandars

-Islamabad United

-Peshawar Zalmi

-Quetta Gladiators

-Multan Sultans