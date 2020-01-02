X

Let's Print PDF for Android

By BlackSpruce Free

Developer's Description

By BlackSpruce

Let's Print PDF is a companion app for Let's Print Droid. (ARM, x86 CPU's only.) These apps allow Cloud-free printing on android.

Let's Print PDF acts as a PDF rendering engine, allowing Let's Print Droid to generate PCL and Postscript for PDF files. (a la GhostScript.)

To actually print a PDF file, you must install and run Let's Print Droid. By itself, Let's Print PDF acts only as a PDF viewer.

Lets Print Droid (LPD) combined with Let's Print PDF is print enabling software for Android phones and Tablets.

If you have a business grade laser or print server (CUPS,LPR,SAMBA, etc) , the app will talk directly to them without any off-site conversion. No print data leaves your local network unless you choose the GCP (Google Cloud Print) option. Most other print apps ship your PDF to a cloud server to convert it to something your printer understands.

- Works on devices using Android 2.3 or greater.

- Designed to print to wifi connected laser printers.

- ideal for connecting to print servers as it understands most protocols: Line Printer Daemon, IPP/CUPS, Server Message Block/CIFS, HTTP, JetDirect/RAW, etc.

- use the Share or Send function of another Android app to print.

- supports Google Cloud Print. Just choose Cloud Print from the Protocol option list in the Add Printer dialog box.

- can print PDFs, Jpeg, PNG, GIF images, Text Documents, GMails and static web pages.

- includes generic PCL,POSTSCRIPT & PDF drivers if your printer does not understand Raw image files.

- It allows visiting Android users to print with minimal configuration by the user. Load the app, scan a QR code; the document prints.

- Proxy Print Server mode (under the Browser Mode menu item) lets you print photos from your iPad/iPhone or other device.

- Bonjour (AirPrint) / Avahi Printer Discovery using multicast DNS. Hit menu->New Printer and choose Scan option.

Let's Print PDF is a minor variation of the MuPDF Android Project. This app is distributed under the GNU GPL version 3 license. The source for this app can be found at http://code.google.com/p/lets-print-pdf

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.21

General

Release January 2, 2020
Date Added January 2, 2020
Version 1.21

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Microsoft Authenticator

Free
Sign in is easy, convenient, and secure when you use Microsoft Authenticator.
Android
Microsoft Authenticator

Indeed Job Search

Free
Find jobs using Indeed, the most comprehensive search engine for jobs.
Android
Indeed Job Search

Vault-Hide SMS,Pics & Videos,App Lock, Free backup

Free
Hide pictures, videos, SMS, call logs; lock apps; private bookmark and browser.
Android
Vault-Hide SMS,Pics & Videos,App Lock, Free backup

LinkedIn SlideShare

Free
Share your favorite presentations, or save professional content to read offline or later.
Android
LinkedIn SlideShare

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping