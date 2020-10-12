Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Jimmy Jazz: Shoes & Urban Clothing Store for Android

By Anthropologie Clothing Store App Free

Developer's Description

By Anthropologie Clothing Store App

Shop Online With jimmy jazz Store Online:

features premier lifestyle,

street-wear and footwear brands including:

Nike, Jordan, Adidas, Polo Footwear, Levi's, and Decibel,

just to name a few.

Jimmy Jazz Store App - Meet Your New Favourite Shopping App!

We receive clothing, shoes, and accessories daily from designers who are creating the hottest styles and colors,

providing an ever-changing showcase of the newest fashion available for men, women, and kids.

In addition to easy and convenient shopping,

JimmyJazz is updated on a daily basis with the most current urban lifestyle content available, making our web store an all-in-one destination for shopping and entertainment.

Above all, focusing on the needs of our customers and keeping up with emerging lifestyle and fashion trends continues to be our key to success and longevity.

Get now: Jimmy Jazz: Shoes & Urban Clothing Store

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.0

General

Release October 12, 2020
Date Added October 12, 2020
Version 2.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 2.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

PayPal

Free
Send or request money and make your transactions easier.
Android
PayPal

Shpock - The local way to sell and buy

Free
Find the most beautiful things in your neighborhood and sell your things quickly to other people around you.
Android
Shpock - The local way to sell and buy

Amazon Prime Now

Free
You have better things to do than go to the store.
Android
Amazon Prime Now

Google Express - Shopping done fast

Free
Shop Walmart, Target, Costco, and more - in one convenient place.
Android
Google Express - Shopping done fast

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now