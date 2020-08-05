Join or Sign In

Game Booster - Speed Up & Live Stream Games for Android

By The N Apps Studio Free

Developer's Description

By The N Apps Studio

"Game Booster - Speed Up & Live Stream Games" is an extremely powerful game booster that will give you optimal performance while playing Games. You can live stream your games of YouTube or live stream games on Twitch.This Game Booster app simply frees up your phone memory. This tool can close unused apps/tasks to boost you games after you permissions. Best part of this game booster is that it offers "Game Mode" where you can apply specified settings for each gaming mode. Either you can turn on or off Gaming modes or auto boosting. Game booster will facilitate you in setting your brightness differently for each game that you play in specific gaming mode.

* FEATURES Of The Game Booster *

1. Live Stream Games

You can live stream games of YouTube and Twitch.

2. One-Tap Game boosting

Kills unnecessary tasks and apps and frees up memory by just a tap.

3. Game Play Mode

You can select a gaming mode that will help you in better performance optimisation for a Game it will allow you to choose brightness and on/off data mode.

4. Custom Mode Creation

Create your own Boost Mode and assign a mode to your favourite games When you will start that particular game the associated mode will start it self. You can make configurations of Bluetooth, Brightness, Screen Rotation,Sounds and Data using.

5. Screen Recording

You can record games while playing and you can share your recording on social media.

This Game booster is free to use and supported by ads.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.2

General

Release August 5, 2020
Date Added August 5, 2020
Version 1.0.2

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 5
Downloads Last Week 0
