Frigidaire 2.0 for iOS

By Electrolux Free

Developer's Description

By Electrolux

Please read before installing the app:

If your appliance serial number begins with KK6, KK7, KK8, KN8, KK9 or KN9, you will need to choose the Frigidaire Smart Appliances app.

If your appliance serial number begins with KK0, KN0 or XK0, this is the correct app to use.

Room Air Conditioner: Cool your room anywhere, anytime from your smart device using Wi-Fi and the Frigidaire app. At your convenience remotely turn the unit on or off, change temperatures, control modes, create custom schedules, and adapt fan speeds to best meet your comfort.

Dehumidifier: Dehumidify your room anywhere, anytime from your smart device with the Frigidaire app. At your convenience, remotely turn the unit on or off, change humidity levels, control modes, and adapt fan speeds.

No matter where your busy day takes you, you're always in control of your homes temperature with the Frigidaire app. Set up a weekly schedule to fit your routine or make adjustments on the fly when plans change. Whether youre on the couch or across the country, comfort is at your fingertips.

Key features:

Easy settings:

Adjust your AC from your mobile device with just a simple tap.

Scheduler:

In a few quick steps, set up a weekly schedule that works for you. Create a one-time event or recurring schedule.

Notifications:

Get Alerts to your phone about what's happening at home.

Note: Requires a WiFi router with internet connection

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.4

General

Release August 6, 2020
Date Added August 6, 2020
Version 1.0.4

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 10.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
