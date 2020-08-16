New free application is handy for new acquaintances, dates and online flirt chat communication with singles.

Here you can easily get acquainted with men or women willing to find a date as much as you want. There are a lot of such singles near you. Just start chatting and see for yourself. Weve done our best for this purpose. Download now and try it by yourself. Moreover, all dating are free for another 3 months.

Joining Flur community is a great opportunity for singles to find a partner. Here people accept a date 3 times faster than in any other dating application.

The application and dating site Flur includes 7 happy features that help people agree to a date and find their love faster!

1. Free dating in our chat dating (chat for online dating and meeting their matches) and absolutely all other features of the app and even premium account are free too!

2. You can always seek for acquaintances nearby for flirting, fast dating, singles chatting and serious relationships.

3. You can call each other and flirt or chat up for free right in the app without giving your phone number, or you can easily stop communicating (just ban).

4. Good news! We use an advanced system in both our site and app to detect and filter people engaged in virtual harassment! We do our best to keep a positive atmosphere in our community.

5. When youre seeking for a person you like, choose the section "Where do I want to go?" of their questionnaire, select one of their places and invite them there. Statistically, it increases the probability of agreeing to a date by more than 80%!

6. Our advanced system of characters matching, psychological portrait, interests, behavior and other characteristics will immediately show your profile to the right people. They will like you and you will be able to choose singles who you like the most. The more you communicate in the application, the better the system selects a partner for you.

7. Video calls! Use video calls for even closer communication

How to get acquainted with a girl or a guy in the dating application:

- Download Flur

- Upload your best photos;

- Specify who you want to seek for, a man or a woman, and we'll select from them those who are interested in you;

- Activate the radar to search people around you;

- Send more sympathy to everyone you like, and you'll be reciprocated;

- Start communicating and find a new friend, spouse or partner for a long-term relationship.

ARE YOU STILL HERE!? )

Hurry up! Download the app and start a fun conversation, meet girls or guys and have amazing romances to finally meet the love of your life and build a strong relationship!