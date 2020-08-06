Epic Rap Ad-libs Soundboard features several high quality ad-lib sound effects from some of your favorite rappers. You've heard these sound bites and sound effect snippets in songs before but now they've been gathered into an awesome soundboard. This app features ad-libs from several artists including; Migos, Lil Pump, 21 Savage, Travis Scott, YBN Nahmir, Young Jeezy, 2 Chainz, 6ix9ine, Lil John, & many more!

This app also includes a favorites feature. Simply hold down on a button for 5 seconds to select or unselect it as a favorite. There are various Yeahs!, Skrrt Skrrts, and Bows! so this is a good way to remember which sound effects are your favorite.

There are also three different pitch options. Low, Medium, & High. The normal pitch of every sound effect is Medium, but you can quickly mix things up and hear any sound effect in a different pitch by changing the Pitch selection at the top of the screen.

With this soundboard app you'll be able to use ad-libs throughout the day in everyday life events and happenings. It's time to have some fun with a large variety of popular ad-libs in the palm of your hand with the Epic Rap Ad-libs Soundboard app!

About Adlibs....

Ad-lib is short for the word Ad Libitum which is Latin for at ones pleasure or as you desire. In a musical sense it often comes from the act of improvisation or reiterating lyrics. Which in rap & hip hop music can be a skill of naturally absorbing and reflecting on the lyrics that are being spoken or the overall energy & vibe of a song. Rappers have been using ad-libs for decades but they seem to be rising in popularity with some rappers in the current modern generation of rap & hip hop.

Ad-Libs are musical elements that involve using single words or short phrases in the background of a song. Ad-libs are a great way to add depth and energy to a recorded song or live performance. People often associate ad-libs to specific artists which helps that artist be remembered more easily and often which in turn grows their music & popularity. Adlibs add another layer of production in the mixing of music between the instrumentals and lyrics.

(For entertainment purposes only. The origins of these vocal sound bites do not belong to me, but instead to their respective artists. This app was made out of respect & appreciation of the musical artists & producers craft.)