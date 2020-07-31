Asslam-o-Alikum

Welcome to my Google Play store Page that's Android Islamic Apps or application. In this developer page, we guide you complete information about Qurbani. How to perform this action according to Islam. At the end of the Islamic year, Muslims celebrate the festival which names Eid al-Adha. Qurbani kay Masail or fazail is one of the best mobile apps for all Muslims who want to do Qurbani. Muslims celebrated EID UL ADHA festival on the 10th day of last Islamic month Zil Haj, this month is also called the feast of the Sacrificed. Many Muslims make a special effort in this festival to pray and listen to a sermon at a mosque. They also wear new clothes, visit family members and friends and may symbolically sacrifice an animal in an act known as qurbani. This represents the animal that Ibrahim sacrificed in the place of his son.

In some traditionally Muslim countries, families or groups of families may purchase an animal known as udhiya, usually a goat, camel or sheep, to sacrifice, but this is not common or legal in many parts of Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, the United States or many other countries. In these countries, groups of people may purchase a whole carcass from a butcher or slaughterhouse and divide it amongst themselves or just buy generous portions of meat for a communal meal on Eid-al-Adha. People also give money to enable poorer members of their local community and around the world to eat a meat-based meal.

In the period around Eid al-Adha, many Muslims travel to Mecca and the surrounding area in Saudi Arabia to perform the Hajj pilgrimage. Package holidays are organized from many countries. Muslims may plan and save for many years to enable them to take part in this event, which is one of the five pillars of Islam.

Masnoon method for Qurbani and for deceased

Complete Qurbani ki dua and Qurbani guide and Qurbani ka hukum for all Muslim pro with fazilat and Qurbani ki fazail according to the masnoon method.

Ahkam e Qurbani book have complete procedure of Qurbani from Quran and hadith

Qurbani ky masail

Takbeer ka tareeqa

Qurbani k janwar ki kharaidari

Qurbani ki zarorat

All about qurbani

Who Must Perform Qurbani?

Every Muslim must perform Qurbani. The only exceptions are as follows:

Those who do not possess 52.5 tolas of silver, or the wealth equivalent

Those not of sound mind

Those who have not yet reached and passed puberty

Those who are traveling and are more than the Shar i distance from home (approximately 40-45 kilometers)

The practice of Qurbani can be traced back to Ibraheem who dreamt that Allah ordered him to sacrifice his son. Ibraheem agreed to follow Allah's command and perform the sacrifice, however, Allah intervened and informed him that his sacrifice had been accepted. Allah says in the Qur'an: 'It is not their flesh nor their blood that reaches Allah; it is your piety that reaches him

ABOUT THE BOOK

Qurbani Ke Fazail O Masail is a book written by Mufti Ahmad Mumtaz Sb. In this book, he explains the Virtues of Qurbani and Baqar Eid. He gives evidence from Qur'an and Hadith. It is a very useful and informative book.

Qurbani ky Fazail have some main features ( )

Easy Zoom in Zoom out which make the book easy to read for every one

Beautiful font support for every android mobile

Attractive Design and Easy Navigation

Qurbani K Jawar Kesa hona Chayie.

Qurbani Ka Masnoon Tariqa.

Qurbani kis kis par Wajib hai.

Qurbani main peesh aane wale Masail.

Feedback

We warmly welcome your suggestions, recommendations and improvement ideas. Send your feedback at endroidappsandgame@gmail.com

Please remember us in your prayers.