EMS Notes: EMT & Paramedic Field Guide delivers all of the essential facts and clinical information EMTs and paramedics need in the field and in the ED.

Download the FREE app and view selected topics

- Approximately 10% of the content is viewable in the free app and tapping on the locked topic will launch the in-app purchase screen.

ABOUT EMS NOTES: EMT & PARAMEDIC FIELD GUIDE

EMS Notes: EMT & Paramedic Field Guide provides mobile healthcare practitioners with the latest in trusted clinical information for more accurate, confident and informed decision-making at point-of-care.

DESCRIPTION:

EMS Notes: EMT & Paramedic Field Guide delivers all of the essential facts and clinical information EMTs and paramedics need in the field and in the ED. This latest update, created in partnership with F. A. Davis Company, comes with additional features, enhanced functionality and ongoing updates.

From common medications and the interpretation of 12-lead ECGs to current algorithms and procedures, you'll find the answers to the questions that arise every day, organized in 8 convenient sections.

KEY FEATURES;

- Contains all the facts and field information needed by EMTs and Paramedics

- Differentiates the skills and tasks performed at the basic and intermediate levels, as well as those performed by paramedics, identifying the primary responsibility of each

- Covers over 100 emergency and nearly 2,000 common prescription drugs

- Covers primary and secondary trauma, and offers a simple approach to the rapid triage of multiple patients

- Includes the most current CPR, ACLS, PALS, and NRP algorithms from the American Heart Association and the American Academy of Pediatrics

- Features Spanish translations of common medical terms, history, assessment and pain-related questions, the phonetic pronunciations, and includes questions which require yes or no responses

BUILT-In MEDICAL CALCULATORS:

Provide instant access from within clinical topics to the

- APGAR Score

- Glasgow Coma Score (GCS)

- Pediatric Trauma Score

- Revised Trauma Score (RTS)

SPECIAL FEATURES:

Locate a disease, symptom or medication in the fastest possible manner:

- Use "Spotlight Search" from Home screen

- Tap and Hold launch icon to open Last Topic, History, Favorites

- Navigate using multiple indices

- History to open frequently visited pages

- Bookmarks

NEVER FORGET ANYTHING:

Mark topics with relevant information:

- Rich-text notes

- Voice memos

- Annotations with scribble, doodle or text

You choose the method to note this regardless of the context you are in to ensure that the important facts are available whenever you access the topic, whether it is tomorrow or six months from now.