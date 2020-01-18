TOTALLY FREE for all functions

There're many premium functions which are all free for you! This free & funny photo collage app is the fantasy pic editor for you. We focus on making a simple & useful photo editor app for you!

Collage Maker - Photo Collage & Photo Editor provides fantastic photo effects that you expected to edit pictures. A variety of stylish photo frames, photo filters, animated stickers, popular background blur, selfie art pip camera and many other image editor functions help you create an eye-catcher, even if youve never edited pictures before. You can directly share your art pics to social media.

PHOTO COLLAGE MAKER

You can combine up to 9 photos to create pic collage.

Stylish photo grids & photo frames are provided for your pictures.

You can customize the size and border of photo grid for your style.

Multiple patterns of background can suit for your photo layouts.

PHOTO EDITOR

Many animated accessories, and much more photo stickers are there for you.

Strong effects of the text function.

Blur photo background to get DSLR Blur Effect.

A host of professional photo filters, including not only old-school, and modern digital styles, you can find the one belong to your style.

Crop your art pics to any size that fits for the social media which makes your pics art eye-catcher on social feed.

Using simple photo editing tools to adjust brightness, contrast, etc. for your pics.

BEAUTY CAMERA

Selfie camera with fantastic photo filters, and it also has a selfie editor. You can come into the selfie editor after taking picture of yourself with the picture maker.

Snap a picture with the funny photo editor app.

PIP CAMERA

Selfie art pip camera puts your photo into another photo with special frames, lets you create stunning photos with creative frames.

MULTIPLE LANGUAGE SUPPORT

Enhance the look of your picture; photo collage feature helps you combine multiple photos with various frame patterns, there are so many filters, stickers, texts. You can edit photo pix and make your photo pix art with this app.

If there's any questions and recommendation, please don't hesitate to contact the collage maker free app.

Email: fillogfeedback@outlook.com