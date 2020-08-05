Collect all your favorite video clips and store them in one place! Clipbox is the easiest way to clip and manage your favorite video moments from Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, TikTok and Facebook.

EASY DOWNLOADER

Two ways to download! Share a video post from any social app directly to Clipbox, or copy and paste the link.

Download videos youve posted on sites like YouTube, Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, TikTok and more.

TRIM LONGER VIDEOS

Trim or cut longer videos to save just the most memorable moments (up to 30 seconds)

SHARE YOUR CLIPS

Express yourself using your personal library of clips. When text isnt enough, share one of your favorite video clips to help your audience understand you better.

Easy sharing to iMessage, Facebook, Messenger, Twitter, Snapchat, and all of your favorite apps.

Share private links with anyone you want to view your video.

ORGANIZE YOUR COLLECTION

Add titles and tags to your videos so you can always find them later.

PRO users can create playlists to make their videos even easier to find.

CLIPBOX PRO

Unlimited Storage: Save as many video clips as you want!

Create clips up to 60 seconds.

Create custom playlists for your clips.

Easy organization: Search your collection to find the videos you want quickly.

Upload clips from your Camera Roll. Use Clipbox to save the most meaningful moments from videos youve captured or downloaded in the past.

Remove all ads from the app and the private links you share.

Clipbox PRO is available through in-app purchasing.

Have an idea for Clipbox? Wed love to hear from you. Drop us a line at contact@clipbox.app

Read more about terms and conditions here -- https://clipbox.app/terms

Read more about our privacy policy here -- https://clipbox.app/privacy