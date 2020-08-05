Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Clipbox: Save & Share Videos for iOS

By Vlipsy Free

Developer's Description

By Vlipsy

Collect all your favorite video clips and store them in one place! Clipbox is the easiest way to clip and manage your favorite video moments from Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, TikTok and Facebook.

EASY DOWNLOADER

Two ways to download! Share a video post from any social app directly to Clipbox, or copy and paste the link.

Download videos youve posted on sites like YouTube, Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, TikTok and more.

TRIM LONGER VIDEOS

Trim or cut longer videos to save just the most memorable moments (up to 30 seconds)

SHARE YOUR CLIPS

Express yourself using your personal library of clips. When text isnt enough, share one of your favorite video clips to help your audience understand you better.

Easy sharing to iMessage, Facebook, Messenger, Twitter, Snapchat, and all of your favorite apps.

Share private links with anyone you want to view your video.

ORGANIZE YOUR COLLECTION

Add titles and tags to your videos so you can always find them later.

PRO users can create playlists to make their videos even easier to find.

CLIPBOX PRO

Unlimited Storage: Save as many video clips as you want!

Create clips up to 60 seconds.

Create custom playlists for your clips.

Easy organization: Search your collection to find the videos you want quickly.

Upload clips from your Camera Roll. Use Clipbox to save the most meaningful moments from videos youve captured or downloaded in the past.

Remove all ads from the app and the private links you share.

Clipbox PRO is available through in-app purchasing.

Have an idea for Clipbox? Wed love to hear from you. Drop us a line at contact@clipbox.app

Read more about terms and conditions here -- https://clipbox.app/terms

Read more about our privacy policy here -- https://clipbox.app/privacy

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.3

General

Release August 5, 2020
Date Added August 5, 2020
Version 1.0.3

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Instagram

Free
Capture and share the world's moments.
iOS
Instagram

VLC for Mobile

Free
Play all your movies, shows, and music in most formats directly without conversion.
iOS
VLC for Mobile

Cute CUT - Full Featured Video Editor

Free
Make the highest quality movies, different from anything you've seen.
iOS
Cute CUT - Full Featured Video Editor

FotoRus -Camera & Photo Editor & Pic Collage Maker

Free
FotoRus - THE All-In-One Photo App you will ever need.
iOS
FotoRus -Camera & Photo Editor & Pic Collage Maker

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now