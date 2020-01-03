Welcome to the latest and greatest version of Calculator & Tracker for WWPP - Version 4! This release has been months in the making and has been rewritten and redesigned from the ground up to make updates and enhancements easier than ever.

Calculate your food's points using the new Weight Watchers Points Plus system or the original Classic Points system, then record these points using the new and improved tracker. Don't know how many points you can eat on a daily basis? Use the Daily Points Allowance section inside the app!

Don't want to have to enter your food's nutritional facts over and over again? Good! In the latest version you can store these foods in your personal food database which allows for quick & easy access to the 20 foods you eat most frequently. An in-app purchase will unlock your entire food database.

In-App Purchase Descriptions

Ad Removal - Removes ads from the bottom of the screen.

FULL Pro - Includes ad removal & unlocks your Food List.

Some Notable V4.0 Features

View your daily points history!

All fields now accept decimal values!

All in-app purchase bugs are fixed.

All V3.x bugs are fixed!

NOTE: This application is not affiliated with Weight Watchers International.

Please send all bug reports & feature requests to android@mattdonders.com before leaving negative comments as I will try to fix them in the next version.