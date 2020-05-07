X

Baby photo editor is best app ever with best artworks and stickers.

Its helps you to make Baby Art Photo & Albums, Pregnancy Story and Albums, Baby photo editor & Pregnancy trackers, Add text on baby's photo, Little Baby Pics Art Editor

Preserve all special moments using our Baby Stickers for Photos Write on Pic! This photo writing editor allows you to add text on your photos of your child and also beautiful baby stickers for pictures with all kinds of cute stuff for babies and inscriptions.

You can make a baby photo month by month and have a complete album to show to your child when she or he grows up! Take a picture instantly or use some old pics, see how to write on photos easily to show how much you love your kid, and share on social networks directly from this text on pic app! Baby Stickers for Photos Write on Pic can be yours now for free! Enjoy!

Capture precious pregnancy & baby milestone photos by marking them with beautifully crafted artwork & personalized text. Share & treasure forever!

Capture your best baby bump growth week by week, first kick, first smile, first steps, messy moments or first day at school. Add adorable artwork & treasure the special moment forever.

How to use!

- Capture the precious moment or select from camera roll

- Add our adorable artwork & Stickers

- Add text to personalize

- Apply Amazing Filters

- Save & share!

APP FEATURES (All swaddled up for you)

ARTWORK & STICKERS

1000+ beautifully crafted artwork and stickers overlays to mark your little ones exciting milestones & special moments.

PERSONALIZED TEXT

Add sentimental text to personalize. Select from our adorable typography to write babies name, measurements, dates & quirks

FILTERS

Add gorgeous filters to highlight special moments

SHARE

Share your precious Baby & Pregnancy milestone with friends and family via social media, text or email

Artworks and sticker type: Photo Frame, 1 week, 2 months, 2 years, due dates, birthdays, First kick, first ultrasound, today I smiled for the first time, today I stood up, my first shoes, Getting big, little belly vs big belly, overdue, twins, Mom & Dad are getting me a human, Holidays, Santa Baby, happy holidays, too cute for the naughty list, happy Easter, Pregnancy announcements, birth announcements, gender reveals, the rumors are true, were pregnant, surprise!, due in July, any day now, shes here!, Crazy kid, little man, chubby cheeks, fit mama, spoilt, kissy lips, Humor, Milk drunk, poop explosion, bun in the oven, eviction notice given, notorious b.u.b, Dont grow up, free range kid, story time, book worm, half wild half child, no no no.., friends and Family, meet my pals, brotherly love, Im going to be a grandma, I love Mom, family time, Doodles, Hearts, borders, banners, butterflies, squiggles.

