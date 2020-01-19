Listen to Don Williams classic country songs on this app,it comes with lyrics.

Donald Ray Williams (May 27, 1939 September 8, 2017) was an American country singer, songwriter, and 2010 inductee to the Country Music Hall of Fame. He began his solo career in 1971, singing popular ballads and amassing 17 number one country hits. His straightforward yet smooth bass-baritone voice, soft tones, and imposing build earned him the nickname: "Gentle Giant" of country music