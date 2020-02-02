Book your next stay at one of over 100 cheap hotels in the whole of Germany with the new B&B HOTELS App! Always free of charge: Wi-Fi, air-conditioning and Sky TV!

This is what the B&B HOTELS App offers:

- Significantly easier and faster hotel search

- Direct hotel booking at the best price

- All hotel information, numerous photos & guest reviews, route planning and contact information

- "Hotel here and tonight": With this search option, you can now get to your room even faster

- View your reservations and edit or cancel them. Cancellation is usually free of charge until 7 p.m.!

- Are you a Classic or Club Card member? Manage your account, create bookmarks and view your points score and vouchers

About B&B HOTELS

B&B HOTELS offers everything that you really need and does without the unnecessary frills that only cost you money.

The perfect idea for city travelers who want to have some money left to discover the city. Also for business people who prefer to invest in their business rather than in expensive overnight stays. And for families who can share a moderately-priced family room with up to four beds. We are anything but economical in regards to our fresh design concept and useful extras: Our guests enjoy Wi-Fi, air-conditioning and Sky-TV always free of charge!

With our online check-in you also save valuable time at the reception. Simply pay in advance online, check in and access your room directly with the PIN code sent via SMS or email.

There are over 100x B&B HOTELS available in Germany for example in Berlin, Hamburg, Cologne, Dsseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich and guaranteed in a city near you!

Welcome to B&B HOTELS