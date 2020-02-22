X

Start cycling! Find a nextbike, get on it and off you go any time of the day, with your smartphone. All you need is the nextbike app, which will show you all available bikes and stations in real-time.

Everything at a glance: manage your account, redeem vouchers, get the latest nextbike news, give feedback or contact our customer service team directly. To rent a bike, enter the bike number or scan QR code. For return simply select a station or retrieve location via GPS.

nextbike has a different brand name in some cities. Once you register in your favorite city, you can ride a bike in all the other cities, too.

Release February 22, 2020
Date Added February 22, 2020
Version v4.6.1

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

