This application provide skin diseases and how they appear on patients skin with guides on how to diagnose, investigate and treat the condition, The pictures provided are well colored and to enable users to have maximum benefit, you can zoom out to have a proper view of every picture.The content of the application include
introduction
bacterial infections
Viral Infections
Fungal Infections
Parasitic Infections
Leprosy
Acne
Psoariasis
Pityriasis
Alopecia
Lichen planus
Lupus Erythematosis
Urticaria
Vitiligo
Drug Eruptions
