This application provide skin diseases and how they appear on patients skin with guides on how to diagnose, investigate and treat the condition, The pictures provided are well colored and to enable users to have maximum benefit, you can zoom out to have a proper view of every picture.The content of the application include

introduction

bacterial infections

Viral Infections

Fungal Infections

Parasitic Infections

Leprosy

Acne

Psoariasis

Pityriasis

Alopecia

Lichen planus

Lupus Erythematosis

Urticaria

Vitiligo

Drug Eruptions

Applications made by developers

Breath Sounds

Heart Sounds

Cardiopulmonary Sounds

Heart Sounds Collection

Internal medicine mnemonics

clinical medicine mnemonics

emergency medicine mnemonics

cardiology mnemonics

obstetrics and gynecology mnemonics

Neurology mnemonics

Human Anatomy Mnemonics

Cancers and genital health

10 foods that lowers cholesterol

Heart sound pro

best foods for flat belly

cancer fighting foods

Remedy to menstrual pain

health benefit of honey

We are so proud of our contribution to Medical Field.

Release January 3, 2020
Date Added January 3, 2020
Version 10.0

Operating Systems Android
Requires Android 4.1 and up

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
