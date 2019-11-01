X

8 ball puzzle for Android

By Inno Game Studio Free

Developer's Description

By Inno Game Studio

8 Ball Puzzle is a pool puzzle game.

Easy to play but harder to master.

In this game, you only need to swipe your finger to control the cue-ball. Also, it is easy to win each game, because you only need to shooting each target ball into pocket. However, game achievements are hard to accomplish. You need to practice to improve your skills.

How is your skills? Would you like to unlock beautiful cue-balls? Come and have a try

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.1

General

Release November 1, 2019
Date Added November 1, 2019
Version 1.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.2 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 1
Downloads Last Week 0
