7days Competitions are one of the UKs leading prize competition websites. We offer you the chance to win prizes ranging from Xbox Consoles to high end performance cars such as Nissan GTRs and Audi R8s!

Enter one of our current competitions today for your chance to join our ever growing previous winners list and even drive away in the car of your dreams for a very small price!

We have over 75 previous winners which can all be found on our website and social media pages.

Entering a competition is a very quick and easy process, simply find the prize you want a chance to win, select the amount of tickets you want to purchase, answer our qualifying purchase and make payment through our safe and secure payment processor! Then all you do is wait for the interactive live draw on our Facebook page and watch to see who the winner is!

We will then post up the winners pictures and videos onto our social pages, app, and website!

Youve got to be in it to win it! App

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.2

General

Release December 31, 2019
Date Added December 31, 2019
Version 1.0.2

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0.3 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 92
Downloads Last Week 4
