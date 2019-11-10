50plus50 Club is a social network dedicated to people over fifty.

At each stage of our lives, the relationships that we form with others are probably the most important, valuable things that we have; they are a great part of what it means to be human. Looking back at events in our lives we remember those who were close to us at that time and the role that they played in making the events memorable.

As we approach the next stage in our lives, as well as reflecting on times gone by, we are still looking for new experiences that are worth remembering and sharing with others.

50plus50 Club allows you to get to know new people with shared interests. You can create your own groups, share your hobbies, photos, blogs, advertisements, etc. You can discuss your experiences in our Chat Rooms with people you can relate to.

We want 50plus50 Club to be a so-called Blue Zone. This term was coined by Dan Buettner, an American traveller from Minnesota, to describe the happiest places on Earth.

Life is a constant journey, made up of intertwining strands of human lives. We hope that every member of our community will share the joy that comes from meeting new, interesting friends who are worth getting to know.