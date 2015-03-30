X

5 for iOS

By Pronpavee Kongpituk Free

By Pronpavee Kongpituk
This app is education game about the 5 food groups.You can enjoy this app to learn about the 5 food groups with 18 levels and 2 Characters.Features- Play with 18 levels.- Play with 2 character.If you find any problem in the application, please contact admin@rise.co.thThis app used budgets from Department of Education Bangkok Metropolitan Administrator.All design and contents created by the team of those teachers whom won the prize of the contest to build education application. The Department of Education Bangkok Metropolitan Administrator have 438 schools in Bangkok, Thailand.There are more than 300,000 students on 9,665 rooms and 14,250 teachers.The others information, you can found at http://www.bangkokeducation.in.th

