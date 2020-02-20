- 4K Downloader, the best downloader in the market, will enable you to save your favourite videos and any kind of videos you encounter while you are surfing on the internet in 4k full HD quality.

- With 4k Downloader you will have a video manager with which you can watch 4k videos, edit videos and that has many other features.

-You can download high quality videos and all other files fast thanks to its fast and simple saving features.

- 4k Downloader offers you these features:

- Fast and practical UI.

- Effective downloading options (in all formats, video and audio)

- Option of downloading in different types (mp3, mp4)

- Converts high quality videos to all kinds of formats and saves

- You can reach to any content you like and watch them online or offline with a fast content search engine

- You can search any content in the application and download any videos you like thanks to applications internet browser support.

- How to Use It? -

- Find any video you like with the search engine or by entering a link within the app.

- You can watch the videos from the menu before you download them.

- Select a format (mp3 or mp4) and it will be saved in your phone.

--- 4k Downloader is not responsible for any kind of copyright abuse of videos and audios based on the users. ---

--- This app does not save or download videos or contents from YouTube due to the YouTubes terms of service. ---