As the most reliable and precise transporter of the future, your task is no less than impossible! You must deliver a TOP SECRET package in time or the world will crumble. So jump onto your super motorcycle and get a use of your inhuman driving skills in an insanely high-speed oriented experience. Overtake traffic, avoid crashes, activate power-ups and reach your destination while climbing on top of the leaderboards!

Time is running out, so make it count!

KEY FEATURES

* Stunning futuristic visuals

* Unparalleled sense of speed

* Smooth and addictive gameplay

* Insanely gorgeous motorcycles

* Simple and intuitive upgrade system

* Full retina display support

* Game Center support

* Music by BAFTA Award winner Tamas Kreiner

CONTROLS

* Swipe LEFT and RIGHT to overtake traffic

* Swipe UP to use the nitro system

* Swipe DOWN to use the brakes

TIPS

* Use the turbo zones as frequently as possible

* Always look out for incoming motorcycles

* Save your nitro for difficult situations

* Don't forget to upgrade your bikes to maximize their potential

Please rate the game and submit your feedbacks for further improvements!

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/IstomGames

isTom Games: http://www.istomgames.com/

