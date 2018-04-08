As the most reliable and precise transporter of the future, your task is no less than impossible! You must deliver a TOP SECRET package in time or the world will crumble. So jump onto your super motorcycle and get a use of your inhuman driving skills in an insanely high-speed oriented experience. Overtake traffic, avoid crashes, activate power-ups and reach your destination while climbing on top of the leaderboards!
Time is running out, so make it count!
KEY FEATURES
* Stunning futuristic visuals
* Unparalleled sense of speed
* Smooth and addictive gameplay
* Insanely gorgeous motorcycles
* Simple and intuitive upgrade system
* Full retina display support
* Game Center support
* Music by BAFTA Award winner Tamas Kreiner
CONTROLS
* Swipe LEFT and RIGHT to overtake traffic
* Swipe UP to use the nitro system
* Swipe DOWN to use the brakes
TIPS
* Use the turbo zones as frequently as possible
* Always look out for incoming motorcycles
* Save your nitro for difficult situations
* Don't forget to upgrade your bikes to maximize their potential
Please rate the game and submit your feedbacks for further improvements!
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/IstomGames
isTom Games: http://www.istomgames.com/
