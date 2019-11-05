A dinosaur world where youll see dinosaurs roaming in the city and looking for hunting of the animals that creates trouble.

A city of WAR. A war between the species of dinosaur simulator and other animals like wolf, fox, hippos, Zebra and many other animal simulators who are creating problem for the citizen. Youre a crazy dinosaur with a variety of species of dinosaur simulator games 2017 who is out in the dinosaur city to save the people from the crazy animal running from the dino attack.

Dinosaur simulation games 2017 is a simulator game where dino sim is open in the city everywhere. It roam around in the battle city and look for the hunting foxes and wild animal simulator creating trouble for city people by making destruction in the city. A dinosaur simulation game for kids who love to play action games and adventure games in the dinosaur world.

A simulator game in a war zone where the dinosaurs roaming in the city in search of their prey. Find the prey yourself using the navigation tool in the simulator games 2017 and move towards the red spot on the navigation to reach to the animal. Use the bite key to damage and hit the enemy with the dino attack and keep biting till they die and their health bar ends in the simulator games 2017!

Wild dinosaur that destroy and destruct the city and the cars and buildings in the dinosaur city but you will not harm the people of your city. Youre out there to kill the animals and make the dinosaurs world in simulator games 2017, free of crazy wild animals.

Make sure to be careful because they are the wild animals too and they fight back!

How to Play Dinosaur Simulation Games 2017

Select one of your favorite species from the family of Dinosaur simulator.

Start the game in the jungle of the dinosaur world heading towards the dinosaur city.

Destroy the cars, street lights and everything on the roads.

Find the crazy animals you can see on the navigator.

Use the navigator to look where the animal simulators are going and follow them!

Find the animal simulator and keep biting until the health bar ends.

Kill all the required enemies in the animal simulator game and win each level.

Dinosaur Simulation Games Feature

10 exciting and thrilling levels and more to come.

Different animal simulator and enemies in every level.

Different targets to reach.

Attractive City structure and environment of simulator games 2017.

Highly responsive enemy hunting animals

You will fight with 10 crazy wild animals.

3D simulator city setup and animals.

The deadly dinosaur simulator 3D.

Options of choosing 5 Different species to play with in the wild Dinosaur simulator

game.

Try to fight the target number of animals given in the game before your health bar finishes otherwise you will be dead and lose the simulator games 2017! When you enter the city of simulator games 2017 dont forget you are a wild dinosaur and everything youll touch will be destroyed and youll create mayhem in the city for the citizen of the dinosaur city.

PLAY CAREFULLY AND KILL ALL THE ANIMALS REACHING THE TARGET OF EVERY LEVEL.