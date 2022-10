Developer's Description By Snowfish

Bloody Landsis a cool Shooting Game which take its basis on Zombies. Zombies are surrounding the city,the best way to survive is not to escape but to fight back. Survival and salvation becomes a major problem, everything is nervous and exciting. Bravo! Take up weapons to hit back to clear the bloody land! Characters: 1. Multiple maps, massive zombies,bringing a thrilling adventure; 2. Powerful weapons & cool skills is awaiting for your choose to complete all kinds of challenges. 3. The tense rhythm and the sense of hit make you cant help carrying on.Contact usCustomer service:4006305518Skype:xiaocuixw0501@163.comTwitter:@Snowfish201