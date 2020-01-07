X

2000 music hits for Android

By Cbs apps Free

Developer's Description

By Cbs apps

A collection of radios with the best music of the decade 2000

Music from the 2000s will be your favorite app to enjoy the best musical hits of all time. The best radios of the 00s top musica mas esuchada.

Play the best top music of the 2000s. And to make matters worse, we promise to update the list frequently.

Share these musical success graders on Facebook, WhatsApp

Application with very careful design, easy to navigate along a great variety of themes and great classic melodies, remixes. Everything a music player of the 2000 !!

Songs to sing in great detail. Add fun to your life! Enjoy singing with your parents, siblings, friends, etc. Ideal to remember the music of your youth and the holidays

Lots of musical genres: Love songs, Christian music, Light rock, Jazz, Dance, House, music trap, music groups, Hip Hop, Latin Pop, Dubstep, Light Soul and R & B, Electronica, salsa, bachata, reguetton, stations Radio, ballads, rap, pop.

All this with children's songs in Spanish and in English!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 3.7

General

Release January 7, 2020
Date Added January 7, 2020
Version 3.7

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0.3 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

YouTube Music

Free
Watch and listen to a nearly endless catalog in an app designed for music discovery.
Android
YouTube Music

Google Play Music

Free
Shop music on Android Market and listen instantly using the Google Music app.
Android
Google Play Music

Spotify: Listen to new music and play podcasts

Free
Listen to your favorites or discover new music with a ready-made playlist that suits your mood.
Android
Spotify: Listen to new music and play podcasts

Pandora Music

Free
Create personalized stations that play only music you like.
Android
Pandora Music

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping