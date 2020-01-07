A collection of radios with the best music of the decade 2000

Music from the 2000s will be your favorite app to enjoy the best musical hits of all time. The best radios of the 00s top musica mas esuchada.

Play the best top music of the 2000s. And to make matters worse, we promise to update the list frequently.

Share these musical success graders on Facebook, WhatsApp

Application with very careful design, easy to navigate along a great variety of themes and great classic melodies, remixes. Everything a music player of the 2000 !!

Songs to sing in great detail. Add fun to your life! Enjoy singing with your parents, siblings, friends, etc. Ideal to remember the music of your youth and the holidays

Lots of musical genres: Love songs, Christian music, Light rock, Jazz, Dance, House, music trap, music groups, Hip Hop, Latin Pop, Dubstep, Light Soul and R & B, Electronica, salsa, bachata, reguetton, stations Radio, ballads, rap, pop.

All this with children's songs in Spanish and in English!