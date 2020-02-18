X

1000 days to escape for iOS

Developer's Description

1000 days to escape is a space arcade simulator. This game covers serious issues in an ironic form.

Life on the Earth is going to disappear. Due to huge temps of population growth and global development of human civilization, irreversible climate change and disturbance of stable processes in the biosphere of our planet occur. Calculations has shown that oxygen remains for 1000 days.

At the World Summit on the Global Security you've got a carte blanche to realize the largest space program ever. The main goal is to save as many people as you can.

Don't worry, all modern technologies are at your disposal.

Gameplay:

- Find new planets in the outer space with a telescope.

- Explore them using a scout satellite. Just put it into a rocket, fill up the tank and launch to the selected planet.

- Each world has its own characteristics. There is no atmosphere suitable for people? Too cold? Bring a specific generator. Mission will be successful if all the conditions of human life are met.

- During space exploration, discover new technologies, earn science points and pimp your spaceport.

Features:

- Creative approach to space flights and the transportation of people.

- The star system is randomly generated at the start of each game.

- Over 25 planets with different characteristics.

- Some planets are inhabited by alien civilizations. To wage war or cooperate, it's up to you.

- There are many different events. Triumphed an alien civilization? Use received resources for technological development or convert them to science points. Scientists said they are ready to reveal a series of innovations? Keep them or bargain with enemies is one of the difficult decisions you have to make.

But remember. This is space. It does not cooperate.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.01

General

Release February 18, 2020
Date Added February 18, 2020
Version 1.01

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone 5S, iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 6S, iPhone 6S Plus, iPhone SE, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPad Air, iPad Air Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad mini 2, iPad mini 2 Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad Air 2, iPad Air 2 Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad mini 3, iPad mini 3 Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad mini 4, iPad mini 4 Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad Pro (12.9â??inch), iPad Pro (12.9â??inch) Wi-Fi + Cellular, iPad Pro (9.7â??inch), iPad Pro (9.7â??inch) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad (5th generation), iPad (5th generation) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad Pro (12.9â??inch) (2nd generation), iPad Pro (12.9â??inch) (2nd generation) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad Pro (10.5â??inch), iPad Pro (10.5â??inch) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad (6th generation), iPad Wiâ??Fi + Cellular (6th generation), iPad Pro (11â??inch), iPad Pro (11â??inch) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad Pro (12.9â??inch) (3rd generation), iPad Pro (12.9â??inch) (3rd generation) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad mini (5th generation), iPad mini (5th generation) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad Air (3rd generation), iPad Air (3rd generation) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad (7th generation), iPad (7th generation) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPod touch (6th generation), and iPod touch (7th generation).

