1-6 Multiplayer games!

With one smartphone or tablet, up to 6 people offline play together!

Situation =

There are many games that anyone can enjoy easily, such as family, friends, lover, party, drinking party.

Couples, parties, banquets, break time, murder time etc ...

Simple games!

All games such as darts, pinballs, hockey, lace etc can be easily operated with tap!

Battle game with "RED team" and "BLUE team" split!

Let's all get excited!!